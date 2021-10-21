Morgan Stanley Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $409.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $409.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $522.00.

MKTX stock traded up $6.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $412.61. 5,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.65. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $396.17 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

