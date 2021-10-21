Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

