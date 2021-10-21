Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 906.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,950 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk makes up 6.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

