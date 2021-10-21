MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.43. 4,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,100. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $38,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.