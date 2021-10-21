M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,791 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $153.16 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

