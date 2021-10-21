M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $124.62 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.33 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

