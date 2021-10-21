M&T Bank Corp Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $110.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

