M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in STERIS by 10.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,709,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 71,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $229.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

