M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,137 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 529 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.08 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

