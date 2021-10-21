M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,750 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Nucor by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 356,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,141,000 after acquiring an additional 335,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.