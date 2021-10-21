M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,540 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

