M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,558 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

