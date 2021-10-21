M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Shares of MTB traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.75. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

