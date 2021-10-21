Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.45

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 4352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at about $888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 19.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 123.7% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 130,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

