MurAll Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147,109.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. MurAll has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $147,109.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00103525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00194140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.