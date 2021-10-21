Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,824 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $72,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $199.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $209.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

