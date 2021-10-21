Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.86. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $209.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

