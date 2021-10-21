Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.38. 4,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.86. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $209.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

