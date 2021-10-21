National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTG. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

