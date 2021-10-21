National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 172.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,259 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of National CineMedia worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCMI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.