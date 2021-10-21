Natixis Makes New $424,000 Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Natixis bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $133.73 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

