Natixis Reduces Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Natixis lowered its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 138,774 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 133,677 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 115,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 113,662 shares in the last quarter.

PHB opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

