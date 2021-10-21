Natixis Sells 267,943 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Natixis lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267,943 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

