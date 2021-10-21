Natixis Sells 63,354 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Natixis cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,354 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Crown were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Crown by 207.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Crown by 200.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Crown by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.39.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.