Natixis Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,528 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 613,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after acquiring an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after acquiring an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,735,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,606,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,641,000 after buying an additional 94,055 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

