Natixis Trims Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 62.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of HALO opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

