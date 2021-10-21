Natixis Trims Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,134,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 17.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY opened at $69.83 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

