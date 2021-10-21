Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVDL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market cap of $494.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.