NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $496.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

