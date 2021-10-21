Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $720.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $620.00 to $720.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $665.00.

NFLX opened at $625.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,027.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

