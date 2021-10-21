NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.32 million and a PE ratio of -2,459.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.