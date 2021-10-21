Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 767 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of CNMD opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

