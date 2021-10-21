Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 194,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Plains GP worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 359.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 520,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 407,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,209.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

