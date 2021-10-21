Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 2,866 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $53.53 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

