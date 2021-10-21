Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,668 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,111,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $289.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.07 and its 200 day moving average is $271.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.