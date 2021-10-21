Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 33,701 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,701 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,087,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,709,000 after purchasing an additional 478,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

