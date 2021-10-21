Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,438 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $166.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

