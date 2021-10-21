Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Insider Bradley Tank Sells 3,297 Shares

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,597.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

