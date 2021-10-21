Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $294.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.70 million and the highest is $304.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $258.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

