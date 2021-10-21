Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 59,931.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STIM shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.56. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.