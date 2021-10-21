Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 4,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,738,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

