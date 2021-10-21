News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of News by 74.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 857,762 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $2,250,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of News by 48.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 154.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,433 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 31.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.59. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

