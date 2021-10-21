Newton One Day Volume Reaches $1.96 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

