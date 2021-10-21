NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NXT. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,128.57 ($106.20).

NXT opened at GBX 7,902 ($103.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,957.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,977.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 805 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

