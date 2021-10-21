NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $88,810,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $88,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

