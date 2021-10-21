NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.
Shares of NEP stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $60.80 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.
About NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.
Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.