NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.92% and a negative net margin of 42,526.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 101,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,832. NextPlay Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NextPlay Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

