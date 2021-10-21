NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.36

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.36 and traded as low as C$23.36. NFI Group shares last traded at C$23.50, with a volume of 176,725 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities downgraded NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -185.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$716.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -658.91%.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

