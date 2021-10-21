Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

