NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get NN Group alerts:

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 16,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02. NN Group has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21. This represents a yield of 8.23%.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.